SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRT. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 359.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,578,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period.

Shares of XRT stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 561,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,615. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

