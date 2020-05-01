Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $33.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KHC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 6,198,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,393,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $867,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

