STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $25.57

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $25.57. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 938,191 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 15.27%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 454.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

