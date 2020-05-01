Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Discover Financial Services Put Options (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,339% compared to the average volume of 1,896 put options.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.02. 4,145,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,227. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

