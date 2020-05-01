Stratis Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00003736 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Binance and SouthXchange. Stratis has a market cap of $32.82 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006620 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000758 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00049410 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,781,172 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Upbit, Coinrail, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittylicious, Bithumb, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

