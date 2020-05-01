Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,009,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,856,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.55.

Stryker stock traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

