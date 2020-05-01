Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $231.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cfra from $234.00 to $231.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,747. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.05.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

