Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at UBS Group

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.60.

SYK traded down $6.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,747. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

