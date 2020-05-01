Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALK. HSBC raised shares of Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Howard Stringer sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £64,400 ($84,714.55). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone bought 455,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £455,149 ($598,722.70).

Shares of TALK traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 82.40 ($1.08). 892,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.89. The firm has a market cap of $942.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38.

Talktalk Telecom Group Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

