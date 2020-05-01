Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.74. 4,767,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,341. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura decreased their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

