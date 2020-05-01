Ternio Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $267,882.00 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Ternio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Ternio has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and $267,882.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ternio has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ternio Token Profile

Ternio launched on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

