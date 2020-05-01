THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.38. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 44,340 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get THERAPIX BIOSCI/S alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THERAPIX BIOSCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.