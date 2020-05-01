Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,295 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.16.

Shares of MSFT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.13. 53,612,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,982,344. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

