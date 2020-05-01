Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Down to $24.02

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $24.02. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 1,085,948 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

