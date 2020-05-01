Traders Buy High Volume of ON Semiconductor Put Options (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,717 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 722% compared to the average daily volume of 452 put options.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 20,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $444,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,782.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

ON traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. 435,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,143,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.