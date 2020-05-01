Traders Purchase Large Volume of AEGON Put Options (NYSE:AEG)

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,924% compared to the average volume of 141 put options.

AEGON stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,462. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1735 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

