Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Trading Down 0.2%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64, approximately 36,097 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,738,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

TRIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

The firm has a market cap of $383.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 144.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. 10.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

