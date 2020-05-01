TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $38.98. 134,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,622. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.52.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. Research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in TTEC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

