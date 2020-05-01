U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 7,795,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,684,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

