UBS Group Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $116.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,764,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,714. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

