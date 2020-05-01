Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,393 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,879 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. 26,070,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

