Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,070,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

