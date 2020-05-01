Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Boosted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 851.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 87,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,494. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $95.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

