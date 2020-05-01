Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,165. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average is $165.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

