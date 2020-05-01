Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Decreased by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,695,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 165,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 97,453 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,165. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

