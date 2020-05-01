ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Gap Down to $17.26

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $17.26. ViacomCBS shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 6,033,886 shares changing hands.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. acquired 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.