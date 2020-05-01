VICI Properties’ (VICI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

VICI has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.35.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,876. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

