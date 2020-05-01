Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 146.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,486,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,116. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a market cap of $362.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

