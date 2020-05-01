Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,102. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

