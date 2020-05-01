Washington Prime Group (WPG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Washington Prime Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Washington Prime Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,897,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.15 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.68. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
About Washington Prime Group
Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.
