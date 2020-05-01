Wells Fargo & Co Lowers California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target to $50.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

NYSE:CWT traded down $5.63 on Friday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,875. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,012 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

