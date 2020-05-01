WESPAC Advisors LLC Has $566,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.16.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.13. The company had a trading volume of 53,612,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,982,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1,349.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.73. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.