Windsor Capital Management LLC Buys 736 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.45.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,145,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,821,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,274.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

