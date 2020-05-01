World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 618,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $175.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

