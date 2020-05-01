World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $127,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total value of $618,272.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.53. 886,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $256.60. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -357.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

