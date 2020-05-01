World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,166 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,331,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in PTC by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,721,000 after buying an additional 769,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,494,000 after buying an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $43,293,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,328,000 after buying an additional 576,522 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

PTC traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,040. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $251,808. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

