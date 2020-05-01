Xencor (XNCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Xencor to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 273,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,612. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

