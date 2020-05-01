Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YMAB traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 138,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.13. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $72,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,880 in the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

