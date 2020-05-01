Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.10-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.51-976.33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.14 million.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.10-$2.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $229.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.54. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

