$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.22. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

