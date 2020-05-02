$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ally Financial reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3,360.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 485,579 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,658,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 406,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.57. 6,276,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,960. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.