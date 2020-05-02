3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.60. 2,926,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

