7,275 Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

May 2nd, 2020

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $51,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,827,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,901,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADS shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities cut Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADS stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.38. 1,961,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $159.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.42.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

