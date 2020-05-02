Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price fell 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.36, 545,698 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,568,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 586,384 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

