Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price fell 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.36, 545,698 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,568,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. Mizuho began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 586,384 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit