Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 78.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

ALGN stock opened at $203.26 on Friday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.66 and its 200-day moving average is $240.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

