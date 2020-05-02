Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Down to $8.32

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.32. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 3,401,810 shares traded.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

