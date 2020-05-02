Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.63 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,730,000 after buying an additional 331,898 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,919,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,413,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,452,000 after acquiring an additional 383,546 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,283,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,248,000 after acquiring an additional 569,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $142,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 6,276,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

