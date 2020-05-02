AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMAG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ AMAG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 552,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 24,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $116,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

