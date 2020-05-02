Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $187.96 on Friday, hitting $2,286.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,696,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,808,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.