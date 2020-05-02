American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 291.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.20. 1,896,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

